Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $573.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.85 and its 200-day moving average is $552.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

