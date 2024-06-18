MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 53,856 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,963.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,265,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,323,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 51.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 90.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

