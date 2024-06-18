Mativ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 672% compared to the typical volume of 1,671 call options.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $919.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Mativ has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.34.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mativ will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mativ by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mativ by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.