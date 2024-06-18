Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Celsius Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CELH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 52.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

