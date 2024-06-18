Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 157,676 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

