Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.32.

MU stock opened at $147.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

