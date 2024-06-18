Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Critical Review

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.92% 8.90% 4.90% Whitestone REIT 16.64% 5.77% 2.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.15 billion 7.58 $552.81 million $4.77 29.21 Whitestone REIT $146.97 million 4.58 $19.18 million $0.48 28.08

Analyst Recommendations

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 9 5 0 2.19 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $141.97, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 123.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Whitestone REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

