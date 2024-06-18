Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIRM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 27.3 %

MIRM opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $21,014,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

