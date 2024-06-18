Mizuho Increases Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

GLW opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

