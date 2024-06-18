Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

