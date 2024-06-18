monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.50.

MNDY stock opened at $222.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 3,225.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

