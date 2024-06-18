MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 927 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

