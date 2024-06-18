MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,882 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.