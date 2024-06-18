MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 471,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

