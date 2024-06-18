Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $77.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,087 shares of company stock worth $54,858,971. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

