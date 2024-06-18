Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.36. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.18.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

