Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 971.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after buying an additional 88,285 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $382.82 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.