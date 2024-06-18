Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.