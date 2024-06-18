NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Buys $64,600.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,737,508.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

