NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio Sells 175,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE NXE opened at C$9.66 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

