NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio Sells 175,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE NXE opened at C$9.66 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.82.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.