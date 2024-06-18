NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 16,272 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 16,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.16 per share, with a total value of 100,235.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,703.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 4.78 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 4.73 and a twelve month high of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.58.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
