NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,579 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.