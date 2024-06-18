Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Up 36.1%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 36.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 618,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 73,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

