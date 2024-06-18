North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,918.12

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,918.12 ($49.79) and traded as low as GBX 3,890 ($49.43). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,920 ($49.81), with a volume of 3,990 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,918.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,828.99. The company has a market cap of £524.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24,500.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
