Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) were down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 14,240,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,541,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

