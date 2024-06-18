Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

