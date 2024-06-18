Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $2,825,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

