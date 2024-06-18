Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OOMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ooma by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Ooma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.