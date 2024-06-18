Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Oracle Stock Up 2.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

