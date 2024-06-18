Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director Ellen B. Richstone Purchases 20,000 Shares

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 20,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.