Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier Sells 30,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$158,511.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

