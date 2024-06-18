Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

