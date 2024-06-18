Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 25.1%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.27 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 1,055,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 771,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34 ($0.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
