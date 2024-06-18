Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

LON OBD opened at GBX 5.42 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 0.46. Oxford BioDynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.75.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

