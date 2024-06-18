Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

PDCO opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

