Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,721,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 490.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
