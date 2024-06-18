Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,721,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 490.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.