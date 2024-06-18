Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $186.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

