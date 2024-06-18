PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

