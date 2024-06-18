Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.95

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.95 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.21). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.21), with a volume of 13,036 shares changing hands.

Personal Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Group

In other news, insider Sarah Mace sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01), for a total value of £5,387.80 ($6,846.00). Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Read More

