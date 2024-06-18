Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,918,204 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Petro Matad
Petro Matad Price Performance
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.