Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

