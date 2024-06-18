Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.