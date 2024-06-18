Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.32). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36), with a volume of 655,161 shares trading hands.
Photo-Me International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.