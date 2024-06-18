Piper Sandler Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $320.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $362.68.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

