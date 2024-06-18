PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,225 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.