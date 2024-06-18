PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,823 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DXCM stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

