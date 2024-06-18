PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.