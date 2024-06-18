PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,376 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of PPL worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

PPL opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.