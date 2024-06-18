PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 16,402 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

