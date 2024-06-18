PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,667 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $294.25 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.76 and its 200-day moving average is $324.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

